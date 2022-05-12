Leafs could win a playoff series for the first time in 18 years tonight
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates with teammate Jack Campbell (36) after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning during third period, round one, NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Thursday, May 12, 2022 12:47PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the brink of an accomplishment the team, and the city, have been waiting nearly 20 years for.
For the first time since 2004, the Buds have a chance to advance to the second round of the playoffs with a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.
Toronto leads the series 3-2, although the first round matchup against the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions has been no easy task.
The Leafs overcame a slow start Tuesday night and a 2-nothing deficit to take Game 5.
Toronto last advanced to the second round of the playoffs following their Game 7 win over the Ottawa Senators 18 years ago. They lost in the conference semifinals to the Philadelphia Flyers 2-4.
The Leafs haven’t won a Stanley Cup since they ousted the Montreal Canadiens four games to two in 1967.
A loss tonight will see Toronto return back home for Game 7 on Saturday.