Leafs recall goalie Pickard from Marlies, McElhinney out injured
Goaltender Calvin Pickard is seen during Marlies practice at the MasterCard Centre, in Toronto on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. After a whirlwind offseason the 25-year-old Winnipeg native has landed in Toronto after being dealt to the Leafs by the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dhiren Mahiban
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 11:21AM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard on Friday and announced that netminder Curtis McElhinney has suffered a lower-body injury.
Pickard has a 10-5-0 record with a 2.20 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 15 games this season with the Toronto Marlies.
McElhinney has a 3-4-0 mark as a backup to Frederik Andersen. The team did not release details on McElhinney's injury.
The Maple Leafs were scheduled to play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night at Pepsi Center.