Leafs send Zaitsev to Ottawa Senators as part of six-player deal
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Nikita Zaitsev (22) skates during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action against the Washington Capitals in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 1, 2019 8:58AM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forwards Connor Brown and Michael Carcone to the Ottawa Senators for defencemen Cody Ceci and Ben Harpur and forward Aaron Luchuk.
The Leafs also collected Columbus' third-round selection in the 2020 draft, which Ottawa had previously acquired.
Toronto has been searching for some salary cap relief as it looks to re-sign star forward Mitch Marner.
Zaitsev has five years left on a US$31.5-million, seven-year contract.
He was due a $3-million signing bonus Monday.