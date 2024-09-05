Leafs sign defenceman Marshall Rifai to two-year contract extension
Toronto Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai (83) works the puck against St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours (63) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in St. Louis. The Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Rifai to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Thomas
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 5, 2024 3:28PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Marshall Rifai to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.
The deal begins in 2025-26 and carries an average annual value of US$775,000.
The six-foot-two, 205-pound Rifai had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 57 games with the Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies during the 2023-24 season.
He added four points (three goals, one assist) in three playoff games.
Rifai also made his NHL debut for the Leafs last season, skating in two games.
The 26-year-old originally signed a one-year AHL contract with Toronto on March 29, 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.