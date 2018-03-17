

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Mason Marchment to a two-year entry-level contract Saturday.

Marchment, 23, has nine goals and 12 assists in 37 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

He split last season between the Marlies and Orlando Solar Bears of the East Coast Hockey League.

Marchment attended development camp with the Maple Leafs in 2016 and 2017 and later took part in Toronto's training camp in the same years.