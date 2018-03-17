Leafs sign forward Marchment to two year, entry-level deal
Mason Marchment of the AHL's Toronto Marlies is shown at practice in Toronto on Tuesday, November14, 2017. Spending the bulk of last season as a spectator wasn't easy for Mason Marchment, but the development program put in place by the Maple Leafs has paid off for the undrafted forward. Marchment is third in scoring for the Toronto Marlies with five goals and six assists, and is 10th amongst American Hockey League rookies in points, despite playing in just 12 of 17 games this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dhiren Mahiban
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 5:02PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Mason Marchment to a two-year entry-level contract Saturday.
Marchment, 23, has nine goals and 12 assists in 37 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
He split last season between the Marlies and Orlando Solar Bears of the East Coast Hockey League.
Marchment attended development camp with the Maple Leafs in 2016 and 2017 and later took part in Toronto's training camp in the same years.