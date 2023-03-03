

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - The Calgary Flames acquire winger Dryden Hunt from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Radim Zohorna at the NHL's trade deadline.

Hunt, from Cranbrook, B.C., comes to Calgary from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies to join his fourth NHL team this season.

The 27-year-old undrafted forward has 15 goals and 28 assists in 202 career NHL games with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche and Toronto.

Zohorna played eight games for the Flames this season.

The 26-year-old Czech compiled 10 goals and 19 assists in 40 games for the AHL's Wranglers.

Calgary is five points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Flames made big moves last summer trading for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, and signing free agent Nazem Kadri.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.