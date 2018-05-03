

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- In a post-season that was supposed to be so different, the storyline was way too familiar.

LeBron James had 43 points and 14 assists to lead the Cavaliers to a 128-110 throttling of Toronto on Thursday, and takes a 2-0 lead in their second-round series back home to Cleveland, where the Raptors have never won in five playoff games.

Cavs big man Kevin Love added 31 points and 11 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan had 24 points, while Kyle Lowry finished with 21 for the Raptors, who lost two consecutive games at home for the first time in their historic 59-win season. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet had 14 points off the bench.

And once again Serge Ibaka, who's been virtually M.I.A. for most of the post-season, had another horrible night - two points from free throws and 0-for-5 shooting.

Twice already Toronto has been dispatched by Cleveland in the post-season, in the Eastern Conference finals in 2016 and then last season, when the Raptors were swept in the second round, prompting Masai Ujiri's culture reset and revamp of the team's playing style.