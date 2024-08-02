

The Canadian Press





Left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has reported to the Toronto Blue Jays and will be active Friday against the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays acquired the reliever from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

The move comes after RHP Paolo Espino was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Yarbrough is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and one save in 67.1 MLB innings this season.

The 32-year-old has played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals.

Toronto (50-59) opens a three-game series against New York (65-45) at Yankee Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.