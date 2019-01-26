

The Canadian Press





BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ont. -- Reigning Olympic champion Brady Leman of Calgary won gold on Saturday at a skicross World Cup event while Canada's Marielle Thompson took silver on the women's side.

Top-ranked French skier Bastien Midol was second in the men's race followed by Johannes Rohrweck of Austria.

The gold was Leman's third straight at the Blue Mountain event following wins in 2012 and 2017.

“I've been really successful so I have a lot of confidence on this course,” said Leman. “Today was a bit of a mental battle for me. But as soon as I got racing, that's what mattered - racing the heats and enjoying the atmosphere, and having fun.”

Leman said he could hear the fans cheering every run.

“It's so cool coming down (the course), every race, and little kids lining up to high-five you on the way to the chair,” he said. “It's really special.”

Switzerland's Fanny Smith won her 17th skicross World Cup title, edging Thompson for the gold medal in the women's event.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., won gold in skicross at the Sochi 2014 Olympics. She placed 17th in Pyeongchang last February, four months after rupturing her ACL and MCL during a training run.

Saturday's medal was the third of Thompson's season.

“I think I skied really well in every heat. I made a bit of a mistake over the jump into the second-last turn in the final, and that definitely cost me,” said Thompson, who has been on the World Cup podium in four of six starts this season and 35 times in her career. “But I'm really happy to be on the podium in Canada. It's such a great crowd out here. It's so exciting.”

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won bronze while reigning Olympic silver medallist Brittany Phelan of Mont Tremblant, Que., finished last in the four-woman big final.

Phelan got tripped up and lost a handle on her skis in the last half of the big final.

Kelsey Serwa, the Olympic gold medallist from last year's Pyeongchang Games, was eighth. The 29-year-old Serwa also won silver at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Also on the men's side, Kevin Drury of Toronto won the small final to finish fifth and Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C. was seventh.

Canada's skicross team heads to Utah for the World Championships next Friday and Saturday.