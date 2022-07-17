Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships
Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 17, 2022 2:00PM EDT
Cam Levins shattered his own Canadian record in racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships on Sunday.
The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush the 2:09.25 he ran in Toronto in 2018.
Tairat Tola of Ethiopia pulled away over the final kilometres to win gold in 2:05.36. Teammate Mosinet Geremew won the silver in 2:06.44, while Bashir Abdi of Belgium took bronze in 2:06.48.
The previous top Canadian finish was 10th by Peter Maher in 1993.