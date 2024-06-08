

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest lap in a free practice session ahead of qualifying Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, a seven-time winner in Montreal, drove around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in one minute 12.549 seconds to finish ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen (1:12.923) and Mercedes teammate George Russell (1:12.957).

Montreal's Lance Stroll was fourth for Aston Martin (1:13.026).

McLaren's Lando Norris and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso led the free practice session on a wild, rainy Friday in Montreal. The mix of sun and clouds Saturday made for more favourable conditions.

The qualifying session, which determines the starting order for Sunday's race, is set for later Saturday afternoon.

After smoke emerged from his car Friday, Verstappen faced more troubles Saturday. The F1 leader and three-time defending champion touched the track's "Wall of Champions" with his right rear wheel, but appeared to avoid significant damage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2024.