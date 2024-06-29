

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





The Utah Hockey Club made a big splash on the NHL draft's second day.

The Tampa Bay Lightning cleared a big chunk of salary cap space in a matter of minutes.

And the Toronto Maple Leafs made a move in hopes of addressing their blue-line needs.

General managers wheeled and dealed Saturday in Sin City.

Utah acquired defenceman Mikhail Sergachev from Tampa before the Lightning dealt winger Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings.

Toronto, meanwhile, secured the rights to defenceman Chris Tanev — set to hit unrestricted free agency Monday — from the Dallas Stars

"Absolute warrior," Leafs GM Brad Treliving said. "He's a culture-carrier for your room."

The organization gave up a minor-league forward on an expiring contract and a 2026 seventh-round pick for the right to exclusively speak with the 34-year-old ahead of the market opening.

"He's shown he's one of the top shutdown defencemen," said Treliving, who knows the player well from their time with the Calgary Flames. "He's a right-shot, he embodies everything you want in a teammate.

"A hell of a player, tremendous person. He'll be a big part of our group if we can get it all put together."

Tampa, which got centre Conor Geekie, defenceman J.J. Moser, a second-round pick next year and a 2024 seventh-rounder for Sergachev, plus a fourth-rounder this year and a second-rounder in 2025 for Jeannot, is staring down the barrel of having captain Steven Stamkos hit free agency.

The Lightning removed more than US$11-million in cap space with the trades, and could make a play on the open market, with Carolina Hurricanes winger Jake Guentzel among the top targets.

Sergachev, who twice won the Stanley Cup with Tampa, was limited to 34 games in 2023-24 due to injury, finishing the schedule with two goals and 19 points. He added one assist in two post-season contests.

"It's always about the collective good," Lightning GM Julien Brisebois said on a virtual conference call. "It's always about trying to build the strongest group possible."

Utah, which moved from Arizona in April after 27 seasons in the desert, also acquired blueliner John Marino from the New Jersey Devils for two second-round picks — one this year and one next year. Utah also got 2024 fifth-rounder.

The swaps continued inside Sin City's glitzy Sphere auditorium when the Pittsburgh Penguins snagged winger Kevin Hayes from the St. Louis Blues for a 2025 second-rounder and future considerations.

The Washington Capitals acquired goaltender Logan Thompson, who was signing autographs in the concourse at the time, from the Vegas Golden Knights for third-rounders this year and next.

Vegas then grabbed forward Alexander Holtz — the seventh pick in 2020 — and netminder Akira Schmid from New Jersey for forward Paul Cotter and a 2025 third-rounder.

As for the draft itself, the Montreal Canadiens selected Aatos Koivu — the son of former captain Saku Koivu — with the 70th pick.

"Everyone was quiet, we saw Montreal was the next pick," the younger Koivu said from Finland. "I was looking down, eyes closed, I didn't hear the name from (the) TV. My mom yelled and started to jump screaming, 'Oh My God.' My dad jumped too.

"I can't describe the feeling."

The Winnipeg Jets, who didn't have a selection in Friday's opening round, were the first Canadian team to step to the microphone, taking defenceman Alfons Freij at No. 37. Winnipeg then selected winger Kevin He (109th), centre Markus Loponen (155th) and centre Kieron Walton (187th).

The Ottawa Senators added defenceman Gabriel Eliasson (39th), winger Lucas Ellinas (104th), forward Javon Moore (112th), winger Blake Montgomery (117th) and defenceman Eerik Wallenius (136th).

The Calgary Flames grabbed winger Andrew Basha (41st), forward Jacob Battaglia (62nd), defenceman Henry Mews (74th), goaltender Kirill Zarubin (84th), winger Trevor Hoskin (106th), centre Luke Misa (150th), centre Hunter Laing (170th) and defenceman Eric Jamieson (177th).

The Edmonton Oilers chose goaltender Eemil Vinni (64th), winger Connor Clattenburg (160th), defenceman Albin Sundin (183rd), centre Dalyn Wakely (192nd), centre William Nicholl (196th) and defenceman Bauer Berry (218th).

After taking Koivu, the Canadiens tabbed centre Logan Sawyer (78th), defenceman Owen Protz (102nd), winger Tyler Thorpe (130th), goaltender Mikus Vecvanags (134th), winger Anthony Romani (162nd), centre Ben Merrill (166th), winger Makar Khanin (210th) and defenceman Rasmus Bergqvist (224th).

The Vancouver Canucks — without a pick in the first two rounds — finally entered the fray at No. 93, taking winger Melvin Fernstrom before adding centre Riley Patterson (125th), winger Anthony Romani (162nd), Parker Alcos (189th) and fellow defenceman Basile Sansonnens (221st).

The Leafs got back into the action after selecting 31st on Friday, nabbing defenceman Victor Johansson (120th), centre Miroslav Holinka (151st), winger Alexander Plesovskikh (152nd), goaltender Timofei Obvintsev (157th), defenceman Matt Lahey (200th), winger Sam McCue (216th) and defenceman Nathan Mayes (225th).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.