

Matt Schoch, The Associated Press





ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Damon Harrison is officially headed to the Detroit Lions.

The trade for the defensive tackle was announced Thursday by the teams. Detroit will send a draft pick to the New York Giants. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the Giants will receive a fifth-round pick in the deal.

To make room for "Snacks" Harrison the Lions released defensive tackle Sylvester Williams. Williams was acquired as a free agent this off-season and had six tackles in six games for Detroit.

The 29-year-old Harrison spent the past three seasons with the Giants. He began his career with the Jets in 2012 after being undrafted out of William Penn. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016.

The Lions (3-3) host to Seattle on Sunday. They have the 30th-ranked rush defence in the NFL, surrendering 139.3 yards per game.

This is the Giants' second trade this week. They sent cornerback Eli Apple to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday. The Giants (1-6) host Washington on Sunday.