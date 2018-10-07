

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The underdog London Broncos denied the Toronto Wolfpack a place in the elite Super League on Sunday, hanging on for a tense 4-2 win in rugby league's Million Pound Game.

The game was an arm-wrestle from the get-go, with some big hits producing turnovers. Defence dominated on a gloomy 14-degree afternoon before a Wolfpack-record crowd of 9,266 at Lamport Stadium.

The Broncos relied on a stiff defence and some smart game management to get the job done in a game where kickers accounted for all the scoring.

Malta international Jarrod Sammut kicked an early penalty for London, which has been out of the top flight since 2014.

His ninth-minute kick was the lone scoring until Gareth O'Brien slotted home a long-range penalty in the 56th minute to tie the game at 2-2. But Sammut, after a Blake Wallace handling error on the ensuing kickoff, restored the lead two minutes later with a penalty kick when Jack Buchanan was caught with an arm to the head in the tackle.

O'Brien missed a long-range penalty attempt in the 70th minute to tie it up.

Trailing 4-2, Toronto's Blake Wallace appeared to score two minutes later as he went over the goalline in a sea of bodies. Video review, however, said he had been held up as the Broncos defence stepped up again.

Thomas Spencer ran over Toronto's Bob Beswick in the final minute, crumpling the Toronto hooker. The Irish international was helped off the pitch several minutes later.

It was tense game from the start.

Toronto looked to have scored in the first minute after Broncos fullback Alex Walker fumbled a kick near the goalline and Toronto captain Josh McCrone went over. But video review ruled that the Wolfpack had been inside on the kick.

London then laid siege on the Toronto goalline, helped by Wolfpack penalties. Sammut's penalty kick gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the ninth minute after Jake Emmitt was called for a high tackle.

Toronto winger Mason Caton-Brown came close, dribbling a bouncing ball 50 metres only to be caught near the London goalline.

The Broncos defence was up to everything Toronto threw at it. And the game turned nasty late in the half as Wolfpack hooker Andy Ackers was sin-binned for a flagrant late hit on Eloi Pelissier in the 32nd minute. The Broncos were unable to take advantage of the extra man, however.

The crowd thought Wolfpack big man Ashton Sims had scored after he crashed over the line in the 48th minute but video replay ruled he had been held up.