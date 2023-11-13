

The Canadian Press





Longtime baseball coach DeMarlo Hale will return to the Toronto Blue Jays next season as an associate manager under skipper John Schneider, the team said Monday.

Hale served as a bench coach for the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons.

"When the opportunity came up to return to Toronto in this role, it felt like a good fit," Hale said in a release. "I’m excited to come back to this team and fanbase. My familiarity with the field staff and other departments will help make a smooth transition and continue to help impact this organization’s success.”

The 62-year-old Chicago native was a bench coach for the Blue Jays from 2013-18. He has also worked for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox over his 22-year big-league coaching career.

"DeMarlo brings passion, toughness, experience, and a history of winning to our coaching staff," said Schneider. “Adding his voice and intensity to our environment is going to be beneficial for an already close-knit group of staff and players.

"We are looking forward to DeMarlo’s immediate impact on this team heading into the 2024 season."

Hale also spent nine years as a manager at a variety of levels in the minor leagues.

The Blue Jays are coming off an 89-73 campaign in Schneider's first full season as manager. Toronto was eliminated by the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild-card series.

The 2024 regular season begins March 28.