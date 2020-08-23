

The Canadian Press





LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Toronto guard Kyle Lowry hurt his left ankle in the first quarter of Game 4 against Brooklyn on Sunday and left to get it evaluated.

The Raptors announced that Lowry had left the arena to have the ankle examined elsewhere on the NBA campus. They said further updates would be provided when available.

Lowry was hurt as the Raptors were trying to finish a sweep and set up a second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Lowry had two points and three assists in nine minutes.