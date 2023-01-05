Lucius completes hat trick in overtime as U.S. beats Sweden for world junior bronze
Chaz Lucius of the USA, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship bronze medal action against Sweden in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 5, 2023 5:38PM EST
Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime as the United States beat Sweden 8-7 in a wild bronze-medal game at the world junior hockey championship.
The Winnipeg Jets prospect scored into the three-on-three sudden-death period when he flipped a backhand over Swedish goaltender Carl Lindbom.
Lindbom had stopped an initial chance from Lane Hutson, but the rebound went unclaimed until Lucius swept in and clinched a game that saw the U.S give up multiple leads before finally prevailing.
Cutter Gauthier had two goals for the Americans, who have won a medal in six of the last eight world juniors. Logan Cooley, Ryan Ufko, and Luke Hughes also scored.
Filip Bystedt scored twice for Sweden, including a tying goal with 22 seconds remaining in regulation. Oskar Pettersson, Leo Carlsson, Milton Oscarson, Liam Ohgren and Noah Ostlund had the other goals for Sweden.
It was a second heartbreaking overtime loss for the Swedes in as many days in Halifax after dropping a 2-1 semifinal decision to Czechia on Wednesday,
