

The Associated Press





JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Luke List won when he least expected it, getting into a five-way playoff Sunday in the Sanderson Farms Championship and ending it quickly with a birdie putt from just inside 45 feet for his second career PGA Tour victory.

The playoff would not have been possible if not for Ben Griffin struggling down the stretch at the Country Club of Jackson. Griffin missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole.

That gave a chance to List, Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg, Henrik Norlander and Scott Stallings, all of whom returned to the par-4 18th hole alongside Griffin. None looked to have a reasonable birdie chance until List poured in his putt and slammed his fist in celebration.

List closed with a 2-under 70 and missed a birdie chance from just inside 10 feet on the final hole, giving away his cap to a fan because he figured that would be the last hole he played.

He played the 18th again and made an even longer putt for his first win since Torrey Pines in early 2022. The victory gets List into the Masters.

Griffin, who had a two-shot lead with three holes to play, shot 74.

LPGA TOUR

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea started with a five-shot lead and didn’t give anyone much of a chance Sunday, closing with with a 2-under 69 to win The Ascendant LPGA by four shots.

It was the second straight week for a wire-to-wire winner on the LPGA Tour, following Hae Ran Ryu in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Bianca Pagdanganan, the big hitter from the Philippines, closed with a 65 to tie for second with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, who also shot a 65.

Lexi Thompson could only manage a 70 in her final found on the LPGA Tour before she tests her game on the PGA Tour in Las Vegas next week. She finished six shots behind in fifth place and never seriously challenged Kim.

Kim finished at 13-under 271 and earned $270,000, moving her past $2 million for the year for the first time in her career.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brett Quigley had to work a lot harder than he imagined Sunday to win again on the PGA Tour Champions. He recovered from a shocking double bogey with four closing pars for a 1-under 71 and a one-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends.

The stress from that double bogey on the par-3 14th at Timuquana followed him all the way to the 18th hole, where Quigley had to make a sharp-breaking 7-foot par putt to avoid a playoff with Steven Alker.

He won his first PGA Tour Champions title more than three years ago in Morocco — in his second start on the 50-and-older circuit. He had to wait 79 starts for the next victory. Quigley finished at 11-under 205 and earned $315,000.

Alker closed with a 68.

Steve Stricker, coming off a week in Rome as an assistant Ryder Cup captain, finished outside the top 10 for the first time this year. He went backward early and could only salvage a 73 to tie for 15th. He still has a commanding lead in the Charles Schwab Cup.

KORN FERRY TOUR

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Paul Barjon had a big weekend at the right time, closing with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a three-shot victory in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to move him into the top 30 of players who earned PGA Tour cards for 2024.

Barjon came into the final event at No. 45 on the points list, and then he went 64-68 to secure his card.

Shad Tuten thought his 74 was going to be just enough to finish in the top 30. But after his round, video showed that he took an improper drop in the 15th fairway and he was assessed a two-shot penalty. That dropped him to a 76, and he fell outside the top 30.

Rafael Campos missed a birdie putt on his final hole and was in tears. He was at No. 31 but moved to No. 30 when Tuten was penalized.

Ben Kohles locked up No. 1 on the points list, giving him a spot in The Players Championship and the U.S. Open.

EUROPEAN TOUR

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Heavy rain in Scotland caused play at the Dunhill Links Championship to be abandoned again on Sunday.

It was the second straight day that no play was possible at the European tour event held across three courses — Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The third round has been pushed back to Monday and will be the final round.

Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead on 13-under par ahead of Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Spain’s Nacho Elvira. English pair Marcus Armitage and Matthew Southgate are two shots further back.

OTHER TOURS

Auston Kim shot 29 on the front nine, closed with a 7-under 65 and won the Epson Tour Championship by two shots. Kim went from No. 15 into the top 10 on the money list to become one of 10 players to earn LPGA Tour cards next year. ... Yuki Inamori closed with a 6-under 66 and won the ACN Championship in a playoff hole against Young-han Song. Inamori missed a chance to win in regulation by making bogey on the 18th. He made par the second time around in the playoff, and that was enough to win. Song was a runner-up for the third straight time on the Japan Golf Tour. ... David Puig, who signed with LIV Golf out of college, won his first professional tournament Sunday when he closed with a 1-over 73 to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the International Series-Singapore on the Asian Tour. Puig won by five shots over Jaewoong Eom. ... Xi Yu Lin closed with a 6-under 66 and won the Aramco Team Series-Hong Kong in a playoff over Jin Young Ko after the tournament was cut short to 36 holes because of a typhoon. It was Lin’s third Ladies European Tour title. ... Lucas Vacarisas closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory in the Hopps Open de Provence on the Challenge Tour in Europe. ... Simon Hawkes closed with a 2-under 70 and won the WA Open by two shots on the PGA Tour of Australasia. ... Robin Williams had a 4-under 68 in the final round to cap off a six-shot victory in the Fortress Invitational on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. ... Haruka Morita closed with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory over Yuka Yasada in the Stanley Ladies Honda on the Japan LPGA.