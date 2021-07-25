Mac Neil finishes first in women's 100m butterfly to capture Canada's first gold medal
Canada's Margaret Mac Neil celebrates her gold medal swim in the women's 100m butterfly final with Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, July 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
TOKYO -- Swimmer Margaret Mac Neil has won Canada's first gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Mac Neil was seventh at the halfway point of the women's 100-metre butterfly, but swam a strong second length to win in a time of 55.59 seconds.
Zhang Yufei of China was second and Emma McKeon of Australia finished third.
Mac Neil became Canada's first multi-medallist in Tokyo following a silver medal in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay in the first day of finals.
The 21-year-old from London, Ont., was a surprise winner of the 100-metre butterfly at the 2019 world championship in Gwangju, South Korea, where she bested reigning Olympic champion Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden.
Mac Neil, a senior at the University of Michigan, is also a two-time NCAA champion in freestyle and butterfly.
She'd posted the sixth-fastest semifinal time in the 100-metre butterfly an hour before swimming the second leg of the relay in Tokyo.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2021.