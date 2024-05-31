

The Canadian Press





Scotland's Robert MacIntyre had a 4-under 66 to take the clubhouse lead in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open.

MacIntyre was at 10-under overall to sit three shots clear of the pack with the afternoon wave starting to play. He did not have a bogey through 36 holes, with his father Dougie serving as his caddie for the first time on the PGA Tour.

"We're just kind of learning on the run — well, he is, he's learning on the run and I'm kind of trying to stay as calm as I can," said MacIntyre. "When I do miss a shot, I'm not trying to get too annoyed.

"We're just trying to have as much fun as we can."

First-round leader David Skinns of England had a 1-over 71 round to drop back into a tie for second at 7 under.

Mackenzie Hughes of nearby Dundas, Ont., fired a 6-under 64 to rocket 30 spots up the leaderboard into a tie with Skinns and others. Hughes was frustrated after finishing his round with back-to-back bogeys.

"I've had a few minutes to process the round and the whole day, and while the finish was disappointing, I look at the whole body of work," said Hughes. "Starting today if you told me I was going to shoot 64, I would have taken it.

"So it gets me into contention for the weekend and that's all I can ask for."

The projected cutline is at even-par 140.

Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace will be performing on the grounds at Hamilton Golf and Country Club after the second round is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.