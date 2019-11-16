

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ron MacLean addressed Don Cherry's dismissal with a lengthy monologue during the first intermission of Saturday's “Hockey Night in Canada” broadcast, saying “we are all hurting.”

MacLean opened the intermission segment - the first since Sportsnet fired Cherry on Monday - by speaking alone on camera for nearly five minutes.

MacLean talked at length about his close relationship with Cherry but said he had to choose “principle over friendship” after Cherry made on-air comments last Saturday on “Coach's Corner,” which many felt were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies.

Cherry's 38-year run on Hockey Night ended two days later when Sportsnet fired the 85-year-old.

MacLean, the longtime co-host of Coach's Corner with Cherry, apologized last Sunday.

He said Saturday that there were steps that needed to be taken by Cherry but that “he didn't want to do those steps.”

Saturday's first intermission also featured a segment with MacLean interviewing Hayley Wickenheiser and Guy Carbonneau, two inductees of this year's Hockey Hall of Fame class. The induction ceremony is Monday.

Wickenheiser also mentioned Cherry in that short, three-minute segment, saying she appreciated that “he was always talking about women's hockey.”

Sportsnet has said they may eventually take the long-running first-intermission segment in a different direction.

Cherry, a native of Kingston, Ont., joined HNIC in 1980 as a playoff analyst and was so popular that he was kept on as a colour commentator. CBC later created “Coach's Corner” as a vehicle to showcase Cherry with MacLean eventually replacing Dave Hodge as his sidekick.