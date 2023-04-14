A man is being sought by Toronto police after two people were allegedly sexually assaulted while walking on the sidewalk in the city’s The Junction neighbourhood earlier this week.

Toronto police said the first incident happened Wednesday evening in the Dupont Street and Dundas Street West area.

An unknown man approached an individual walking on the sidewalk and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The suspect then fled on foot, police said.

Officers were called to the same area on Friday at noon for a second incident.

Police said a woman was walking her dog when a man approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He is described as Southeast Asian between 25 and 30 years old, five-foot-ten, weighs 170 pounds with a light complexion, medium build and black or brown hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweater and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.