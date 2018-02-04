

The Canadian Press





PENTICTON, B.C. -- Manitoba's Jennifer Jones is heading to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final after defeating Wild Card Kerri Einarson 9-7 on Saturday in the Page 1-2 playoff.

Jones, who already holds five national titles, scored two in the 10th end to break a 7-7 tie and secure her place in the Canadian women's curling championship draw on Sunday.

Einarson's rink from East St. Paul, Man., still has a chance to reach the title draw through the semifinal. She will face Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault in Sunday's semi.

Arsenault toppled Northern Ontario's Tracy Fleury 6-2 in the Page 3-4 playoff earlier Saturday to advance.

Einarson opened the scoring with a deuce in the second end only for Jones to reply with two of her own in the third.

Jones put the pressure on Einarson in the fifth end when she scored three to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead.

But Einarson responded with two in the next end and stole a single in the seventh to regain a one-point advantage.

Jones came right back with a deuce in the eighth only for Einarson's single in the ninth to tie it 7-7.