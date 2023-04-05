

Marc Bowman, The Associated Press





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Manoah (1-0) held the Royals hitless until Jackie Bradley Jr. singled with one out in the fifth. Despite struggling to locate his off-speed pitches for strikes, Manoah struck out five with four walks.

The Blue Jays broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a one-out grounder by Matt Chapman, plating Guerrero. With runners at the corners, Chapman appeared to ground into an inning-ending double play, but first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino was unable to handle Bobby Witt Jr.'s low relay after the force out.

The Blue Jays added a pair of runs in the eighth with Guerrero's leadoff homer and a run-producing single by Chapman. Guerrero and Daulton Varsho had three hits apiece.

Zack Greinke (0-2) worked ahead of batters all night, throwing first-pitch strikes to 20-of-25 hitters. He threw six innings, allowing a run on seven singles and a walk, striking out three.

Jordan Romano closed out the Royals with a scoreless ninth inning, collecting his third save in three chances.

The Royals were shut out for the third time in six games.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals OF Kyle Isbel has been placed on the paternity list, with 1B/OF Nick Pratto recalled from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (0-1, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound opposite Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (0-1, 1.69) in the series finale Thursday afternoon.