

The Canadian Press





Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from hospital, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher in the aftermath of a collision.

The club says Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team doctors.

The Leafs say he was thoroughly examined by the hospital's neurosurgical team and the club's medical director.

The club says Tavares will be out indefinitely.

The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period of Thursday's playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice and transported to hospital.

The Canadians beat the Leafs 2-1 in Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.