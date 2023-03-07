

The Canadian Press





NEWARK, N.J. - Toronto Maple Leafs centre Ryan O'Reilly is expected to miss four weeks of action after undergoing surgery on his broken finger.

Acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster trade last month, the 32-year-old suffered the injury late in the second period of Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe provided the update Tuesday before Toronto's matchup with the New Jersey Devils that concluded a five-game road trip.

O'Reilly was traded to the Leafs along with fellow centre Noel Acciari in a three-team deal Feb. 17.

It was the first in a series of moves made by general manager Kyle Dubas that would later include the additions of defencemen Jake McCabe and Luke Schenn and forward Sam Lafferty.

O'Reilly, who has three goals and two assists in eight games with Toronto, won the Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy and Selke Trophy as a member of the Blues in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2023.