The Toronto Maple Leafs have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Maple Leafs lost to the back-to-back defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning (score) Saturday evening in their do-or-die game.

Morgan Reilly scored Toronto's lone goal in the game.

The Buds have not been able to move past the opening round of the playoffs since 2004, when they beat the Ottawa Senators to advance to the second round.

The Bolts will next face the Florida Panthers.

More to come.