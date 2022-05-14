Maple Leafs eliminated from playoffs after 2-1 loss to Lightning in Game 7
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) can't make the save on a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) for the Lightning's second goal of the game during second period NHL first-round playoff series action in Toronto on Saturday, May 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Saturday, May 14, 2022 9:48PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Maple Leafs lost to the back-to-back defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning (score) Saturday evening in their do-or-die game.
Morgan Reilly scored Toronto's lone goal in the game.
The Buds have not been able to move past the opening round of the playoffs since 2004, when they beat the Ottawa Senators to advance to the second round.
The Bolts will next face the Florida Panthers.
More to come.