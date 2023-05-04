

The Canadian Press





Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies did not return for the second period of Thursday night's playoff game against the Florida Panthers.

Knies was roughed up behind the net by Florida's Sam Bennett midway through the first period but stayed in the game until the intermission.

Bennett bodychecked Knies into the boards and used his right arm to drive him downward as both players fell to the ice. Knies appeared dazed after the play and was slow to get to his feet.

The team announced early in the second period that Knies would not return to the game. There was no immediate word on potential injury details.

Panthers defenceman Josh Mahura left the game late in the second period. Mahura was bloodied after William Nylander's shot from the point hit him in the helmet visor.

Knies scored his first career NHL goal in Toronto's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 1 on Tuesday. The best-of-seven series will shift to Florida on Sunday for Game 3.

A second-round draft pick in 2021, Knies joined the Maple Leafs out of the University of Minnesota on an entry-level deal.

He had one assist in three games at the end of the regular season and has four points (1-3) in six playoff games.

Knies, 20, was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award given to the top player in U.S. men's college hockey. He had 42 points in 40 games for the NCAA's Golden Gophers this season.

Knies was selected by Toronto with the 57th pick of the 2021 NHL draft. The Phoenix, Ariz., native has represented the United States at the world juniors and the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.