

The Canadian Press





Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says he'll be rolling with the lineup he's had in Toronto's three consecutive first-round playoff wins against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Keefe's comments on Wednesday confirmed that veteran forward Michael Bunting will be scratched for Thursday's pivotal Game 5 at home. The Leafs are up 3-1 and have a chance to win their first playoff series since 2004 on home ice.

Bunting, who scored 23 goals in the regular season, served a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak in Game 1.

Rookie Matthew Knies slotted into Bunting's roster spot for all three games and Keefe said Tuesday that the 20-year-old has "done a terrific job."

However, the Leafs' bench boss said it was not an easy decision and Bunting will have to stay ready.

"The message (to Bunting) was that he will get back in, it's just not going to be (Thursday)," Keefe said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.