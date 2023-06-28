

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forwards David Kampf and Pontus Holmberg to multi-year extensions.

Kampf signed a four-year, US$9.6-million deal, while Holmberg signed for $1.6 million over two seasons.

The 28-year-old Kampf, from Chomutov, Czechia, had a career-high 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 82 games with Toronto last season.

Kampf has recorded 111 points (35 goals, 76 assists) in 399 games with Chicago and Toronto and has collected six points (three goals, three assists) in 27 playoff games. He added three assists in 11 playoff games.

Holmberg, from Vasteras, Sweden, had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 37 games with the Leafs and 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 36 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

The 24-year-old Holmberg was originally drafted by Toronto in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.