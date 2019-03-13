Maple Leafs sign defenceman Joseph Duszak to two-year entry-level contract
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:49PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Joseph Duszak to a two-year entry-level contract.
The 21-year-old led NCAA defencemen this season with 47 points (16 goals, 31 assists) in 37 games with Mercyhurst University.
Duszak has 99 points (30 goals, 69 assists) and 98 penalty minutes over 101 NCAA games.
The native of Franklin Square, N.Y., was named to the Atlantic Hockey Association's all-conference second team last season.
Duszak is expected to join the Toronto Marlies later this week on an AHL try-out basis.