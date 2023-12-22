

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Noah Chadwick to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old from Saskatoon has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 30 games with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes this season.

Chadwick, a six-foot-four, 200-pound defenceman, has recorded 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 110 career regular-season WHL games with Lethbridge while adding one assist in eight career playoff games.

He was selected by Toronto in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2023 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.