Maple Leafs sign forward Alex Steeves to one-year two-way contract
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Alex Steeves celebrates after scoring during second period NHL pre-season action against the Ottawa Senators in Toronto on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Steeves to a one-year, two-way contract, the NHL club announced Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2024 3:50PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 21, 2024 3:50PM EDT
The value of the contract is US$775,000 at the NHL level.
The 24-year-old from Bedford, N.H., had 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies last season and was named to the league's All-Star Game.
Steeves has an assist in seven career games with the Maple Leafs.
Through three seasons with the Marlies, Steeves has 154 points (69 goals, 85 assists) in 188 regular-season games while adding five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 playoff games.
Toronto originally signed Steeves as a free agent on March 28, 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.