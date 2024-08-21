The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Alex Steeves to a one-year, two-way contract, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

The value of the contract is US$775,000 at the NHL level.

The 24-year-old from Bedford, N.H., had 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies last season and was named to the league's All-Star Game.

Steeves has an assist in seven career games with the Maple Leafs.

Through three seasons with the Marlies, Steeves has 154 points (69 goals, 85 assists) in 188 regular-season games while adding five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 playoff games.

Toronto originally signed Steeves as a free agent on March 28, 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.