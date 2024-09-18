

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





Mitch Marner walked up a few steps onto a small stage before taking his seat at the microphone.

The Maple Leafs star did his best to get out in front of a narrative that cast a long shadow over the team's off-season — and one that will continue to do so until there's a resolution.

His future with the organization.

"There's going to be some contract questions, but I'm not here to talk about that," Marner told reporters Wednesday during a brief opening statement at Toronto's practice facility. "I'm very happy to be a Maple Leaf. It's an unbelievable privilege.

"I'm here to talk about the season and getting going."

Those questions, however, remain with training camp's first on-ice sessions set for Thursday.

Marner is entering the final year of a big-money deal signed in 2019 that counts US$10.9 million against the salary cap.

The product of nearby Thornhill, Ont., who can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1.

That's yet to happen.

There was plenty of talk following last spring's seven-game playoff defeat — the seventh time in eight years the Leafs were bounced in the opening round — to the Boston Bruins about a need to change the core of Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly.

Marner bore the brunt of fan frustration after picking up just three points in a series where Toronto's high-powered offence evaporated with just 12 combined goals.

"I've really tried to keep myself quite far away from reading any comments or anything about myself," he said of the vitriol.

"I'm not here to talk about that. I'm here to talk about the season."



Team president Brendan Shanahan said in May as the Original Six franchise again picked up the pieces that, "When you see patterns persist, and the results don't change, you have to adjust."

Marner appeared the obvious choice to be shipped out the door via trade, but with a full no-movement clause in his contract, the 27-year-old held all the cards.

Matthews, who took over for Tavares as captain last month, said Marner has done a good job handling the chatter.

"With all the noise, you can only control so much," he said. "Looks great on the ice, off the ice, and we're all here to support him.

"An amazing person, an amazing teammate."

Marner has 194 goals and 445 assists for 639 points in 576 games with the Leafs since entering the league in 2016. Drafted fourth overall the previous June, he's added 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 57 post-season contests, but has just six over his last 13 playoff outings.

Shanahan said Wednesday he's witnessed a more mature version of the player in recent months.

"Mitch has always been a very committed person and very committed hockey player," he said. "But I think when you see the work he puts in, and you see his love for the game and his love for the city of Toronto, that's what helps you believe in a guy like Mitch Marner."

Leafs head coach Craig Berube, who replaced Sheldon Keefe and arrives with a no-nonsense reputation, is looking forward to working with Marner.

"I'm focusing on training camp and instilling the systems and the work ethic and the battle that's needed," said the Stanley Cup winner with St. Louis. "Mitch is a huge part of this team."

Marner was asked towards the end of his media availability why playing for the Leafs — a franchise that hasn't won a title since 1967 — is so important to him.

"It's my home," he said. "It's the place that I’ve grown up. I've got many, many memories of this team … you always cheer for this team to try and win. Of course, it never happened then and hasn't happened yet."

The questions surrounding Marner's future are another unfinished script.

TAVARES CONTRACT

Set to turn 34 on Friday, the centre is also entering the final year of a contract that carries an $11-million cap hit. Tavares declined to discuss his status, but would no doubt be looking at a significant pay cut to remain in Toronto.

INJURY BUG

General manager Brad Treliving announced forwards Connor Dewar (shoulder surgery) and Fraser Minten (high ankle sprain) are sidelined, while defenceman and 2024 first-round pick Ben Danford suffered a concussion at rookie camp.

CENTRE STAGE

Berube said Toronto will begin training camp with Nylander at centre. Keefe also tried Nylander in the middle at this time last year before moving him back to the wing.

HELD TO ACCOUNT

Berube was clear on his approach to underperforming players.

"You can control two things in my opinion — your work and your compete," he said. "When players aren't working and they're not competing, they're going to have an issue, OK? That's unacceptable in my opinion.

"The biggest thing is when the players start really holding each other accountable in the locker room. That's when you know you've got something."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.