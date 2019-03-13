Maple Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen sidelined with a concussion
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24) and Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron (41) battle for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:21AM EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen has a concussion and will miss a second straight game on Wednesday night against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.
The 22-year-old native of Finland was listed as being out for precautionary reasons due to illness on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Leafs announced Kapanen has a concussion on Wednesday morning.
Defencemen Jake Gardiner (back) and Travis Dermott (shoulder) remain out.
The Leafs will look to bounce back after falling 6-2 to the Lightning in the opener of a three-game homestand.