March Madness games to be played without fans
FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert answers questions during a news conference at the Final Four college basketball tournament in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 4:54PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS - NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Emmert said in a statement Wednesday he made the decision to conduct both the men's and women's tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
More coming.