Marco Arop wins bronze for first career world championship medal in 800m
Bronze medalist Marco Arop, of Canada, celebrates after the final in the men's 800-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Arop earned his first career world championship medal with bronze in the men's 800-metre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ashley Landis
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 24, 2022 8:45AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 24, 2022 8:46AM EDT
Canadian runner Marco Arop earned his first world championship medal with a bronze in the men's 800-metre final on Saturday at the world track and field championships.
The Edmonton native finished with a time of one minute 44.28 seconds.
Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won gold with a season-best performance of 1:43.71. Algerian Djamel Sedjati grabbed silver crossing the line in 1:44.14.
The 23-year-old Arop is just the second Canadian man to ever medal in the race at worlds. Gary Reed won silver in 2007 in Osaka, Japan.
Arop ran the third-fastest time in the world this season three weeks ago at the Pre World Invitational Championships.