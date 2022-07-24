

The Canadian Press





Canadian runner Marco Arop earned his first world championship medal with a bronze in the men's 800-metre final on Saturday at the world track and field championships.

The Edmonton native finished with a time of one minute 44.28 seconds.

Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won gold with a season-best performance of 1:43.71. Algerian Djamel Sedjati grabbed silver crossing the line in 1:44.14.

The 23-year-old Arop is just the second Canadian man to ever medal in the race at worlds. Gary Reed won silver in 2007 in Osaka, Japan.

Arop ran the third-fastest time in the world this season three weeks ago at the Pre World Invitational Championships.