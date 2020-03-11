Mariners to move home games from Seattle through end of March
FILE- In this July 30, 2018, file photo, the evening sun glints off a window at Safeco Field as Seattle Mariners leadoff hitter Dee Gordon lines out against Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the first inning of a baseball game in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:42PM EDT
SEATTLE - The Mariners will move home games from Seattle through the end of March due to Washington state banning large group events in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
More coming.