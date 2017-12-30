

Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Running back Matt Forte has been placed on injured reserve a day before the Jets' season finale, possibly ending his stint in New York.

The 32-year-old Forte said earlier in the week that he had been playing the last month on "one leg" with swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. He finished his second year with the Jets with a career-low 381 yards rushing.

Forte has a year remaining on his contract, but he's due to make $3 million next year and the Jets could opt to clear that amount on the salary cap.

The Jets also announced Saturday they placed running back Akeem Judd on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The team promoted wide receiver-returner Lucky Whitehead and running back Jahad Thomas from the practice squad, and signed wide receiver Dan Williams to the practice squad.