Matt Forte placed on IR, ending year and maybe Jets career
In this Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, New York Jets running back Matt Forte (22) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Forte says he has been playing on one leg since the team's bye week last month but has no intentions of calling it a career. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)
Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 4:27PM EST
NEW YORK -- Running back Matt Forte has been placed on injured reserve a day before the Jets' season finale, possibly ending his stint in New York.
The 32-year-old Forte said earlier in the week that he had been playing the last month on "one leg" with swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. He finished his second year with the Jets with a career-low 381 yards rushing.
Forte has a year remaining on his contract, but he's due to make $3 million next year and the Jets could opt to clear that amount on the salary cap.
The Jets also announced Saturday they placed running back Akeem Judd on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The team promoted wide receiver-returner Lucky Whitehead and running back Jahad Thomas from the practice squad, and signed wide receiver Dan Williams to the practice squad.