Mayweather says he is coming out of retirement to fight Pacquiao
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 1:00PM EDT
LAS VEGAS -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he's coming out of retirement again to fight Manny Pacquiao for a second time in December.
Mayweather posted a video on Instagram early Saturday that showed Pacquiao and him together, reportedly in Japan, jawing at each other over a possible second fight.
Whether the fight will actually happen remains to be seen. There are no promotional barriers between the two men, because Mayweather promotes himself and Pacquiao is a boxing free agent.
Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in May 2015 in a massively hyped fight that was largely panned by most boxing fans. The bout delivered a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys.
Representatives for the two fighters could not immediately be reached for comment.