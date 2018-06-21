Mbappe becomes France's youngest-ever scorer in 1-0 win over Peru
Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese scrambles across the goal in vain as France's Kylian Mbappe scores the opening goal of the game during the group C match between France and Peru at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 1:24PM EDT
YEKATERINBURG, Russia -- Kylian Mbappe's first World Cup goal put France into the round of 16.
The teenage forward tapped in a ball headed toward goal in the 34th minute to give France a 1-0 victory over Peru on Thursday.
At 19 years and 183 days, Mbappe became the youngest scorer in France's World Cup history.
With two wins from two matches in Group C, France is through to the next round with a match to spare while Peru has been eliminated.
France coach Didier Deschamps made a pair of tactical adjustments after an underwhelming performance in the team's opening win over Australia. He put Blaise Matuidi and Olivier Giroud in the starting lineup but kept his same 4-3-2-1 formation with Giroud out front.
Both used their speed and passing to expose gaps in Peru's backline.