McDavid scores in overtime as Canada hangs on for 2-1 victory over Latvia
Canada's Connor McDavid, left, collides with Latvia's Kristers Gudlevskis, right, and Guntis Galvins, center, during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Canada and Latvia at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, Monday, May 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 4:50PM EDT
HERNING, Denmark - Connor McDavid scored in overtime as Canada edged Latvia 2-1 Monday at the world hockey championship.
McDavid batted his own rebound out of the air past Latvia goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis for the winning goal.
Anthony Beauvillier also scored for Canada, while Kristians Rubins scored for Latvia.
Canada clinched a quarter-final spot and moved into third place in Group B with 12 points on three regulation wins, one overtime win, a regulation loss and a shootout loss.
Canada's final preliminary-round game is Tuesday against Germany.