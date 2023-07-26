

Beth Harris, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES (AP) - Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer, Danny Jansen also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 on Wednesday, taking two of three from the NL West leaders.

Merrifield sent an 0-2 pitch from Tony Gonsolin (5-4) over the wall in left with two outs in the fifth inning, scoring Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who both singled.

Jansen led off the sixth, blasting a line-drive to left off reliever Alex Vesia for a 6-0 lead.

Merrifield sacrificed into a double play that scored Guerrero in the second for the Blue Jays' first run. Brandon Belt had a RBI single in the third.

Merrifield was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout.

Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi (8-3) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out eight and walked two.

Toronto's Bo Bichette added a two-run single in the eighth.

Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly was ejected in the fifth by home-plate umpire Ben May.

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out five, walked three and threw a career-high 109 pitches on a 92-degree (33 Celsius) day.

The Dodgers got their lone run on James Outman's RBI single with two outs in the sixth that made it 6-1.

Kike Hernandez went 2 for 4 a day after being traded to the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox. The utilityman helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series during his time in LA before going East.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) played catch.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Off Thursday before RHP Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.18 ERA) starts at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Dodgers: After an off-day Thursday, RHP Bobby Miller (6-1, 4.28) starts against Cincinnati on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.