Mighty Heart, a 13-1 longshot, captures $1-million Queen's Plate horse race
Mighty Heart with jockey Daisuke Fukumoto reacts after winning the running of the 161st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Saturday, September 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 6:09PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 12, 2020 6:46PM EDT
TORONTO - Mighty Heart easily captured the 161st running of the $1-million Queen's Plate on Saturday.
The race was originally scheduled for June 27 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were no fans in the stands at Woodbine Racetrack.
Mighty Heart, who earned trainer Josie Carroll a third Plate win, captured the 1 1/4-mile opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Woodbine's Tapeta course.
Mighty Heart, a 13-1 longshot with just one eye, topped the 14-horse field in 1:37.50.
Belichick, also trained by Carroll, was second with Clayton, the 3-1 second pick, taking third.
The second leg is the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 29 at Fort Erie Racetrack with the final event being the $400,000 Breeders Stakes turf race Oct. 24 at Woodbine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2020.