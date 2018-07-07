

The Canadian Press





LONDON -- Milos Raonic is heading to the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The Canadian won seven of nine games on Day 2 of a third-round match suspended because of darkness the previous day, beating Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5. 6-2.

Raonic, the No. 13 seed from Thornhill, Ont., led 6-5 in the third set when play resumed.

The 27-year-old will face unseeded American Mackenzie McDonald in the fourth round on Monday.

Raonic is one win away from matching his run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year.