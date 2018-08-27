Milos Raonic advances to second round at US Open
Canada's Milos Raonic returns a shot David Goffin of Belgium during the first round of the Men's Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday August 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 2:23PM EDT
NEW YORK - Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Argentine qualifier Carlos Berlocq on Monday.
The hard-serving star from Thornhill, Ont., fired 26 aces past Berlocq and won 91 per cent of his first service points.
It wasn't a clean win for Raonic, who committed 45 unforced errors compared to Berlocq's 11.
Raonic, the 25th seed in New York, will next face France's Gilles Simon. Raonic owns a 4-1 advantage in the head-to-head series with Simon, including both meetings on hardcourts.
Raonic was originally scheduled to face Jared Donaldson in the first round before the American withdrew due to a knee injury.
In later matches Monday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont. and Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime met in a clash of promising Canadian teenagers, and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil took on Lukas Lacko of Slovakia.