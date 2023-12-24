

The Canadian Press





GOTHENBURG, Sweden - Toronto Maple Leafs' prospect Fraser Minten was named captain of Canada's entry in the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship on Sunday.

The team, coached by Alan Letang of Renfrew, Ont., will be aiming for a three-peat in the IIHF showcase event. Canada opens play on Boxing Day against Finland in Group A action.

The squad also selected four co-captains on Sunday, all with proven leadership and experience.

Montreal Canadiens' prospect Owen Beck, Arizona Coyotes' prospect Maveric Lamoureux, Matthew Poitras of the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres' prospect Matthew Savoie were given the As.

Canada won two of three pre-tournament tune-up games this past week, knocking off Denmark 8-0 and Switzerland 6-3. Canada dropped a 6-5 overtime decision to the United States on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2023.