Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women's single 200-metre final Saturday.

The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished in 44.12 seconds, a world and Olympic record, just ahead of Nevin Harrison of the United States who won silver in 44:13 seconds.

Fellow Canadian Sophia Jensen, of Chelsea, Que., finished in sixth with a time of 45.08.

Vincent's medal marked Canada’s eighth gold and 25th overall at the Paris Games. Both totals set a new mark for the most the country has won at a non-boycotted Olympics.

Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie of Dartmouth, N.S., won bronze in the women’s double 500m on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, kayaker Michelle Russell, of Fall River, N.S., came eighth in the women's single 500m final and Riley Melanson of Dartmouth finished sixth in a placing race.

