

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Canada's young basketball star R.J. Barrett scored 35 points, while rookie teammate Zion Williamson added 24, to lead the Duke Blue Devils to a 96-60 pre-season rout of the University of Toronto on Friday.

A two-man wrecking crew for the second consecutive game, Barrett and Williamson dazzled the crowd at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Barrett's virtual backyard with a dizzying array of dunks -- seemingly enough to fill a season's worth of highlight reels.

Barrett, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., shot 15-for-26 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds.

Joey Baker, with 11 points, was the only other Blue Devil to score in double figures. Barrett and Williamson received a standing ovation when they left the game with just under four minutes to play.

Nikola Paradina led the Varsity Blues with 15 points.

The game was the second of Duke's three-game pre-season Canadian tour, and the first trip north of the border in the storied program's history. The Blue Devils beat the back-to-back Canadian University silver medallists Ryerson Rams 86-67 on Wednesday, in Barrett's much-anticipated college debut.