

The Canadian Press





DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke freshman RJ Barrett has been named one of five finalists for the 2019 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., entered Tuesday's action as the Atlantic Coast Conference's leading scorer at 23.1 points per game, which ranks 12th overall and third among NCAA freshmen.

Barrett has already set the ACC freshman record for most 20-point games (21) and was 24 points shy of Duke's freshman scoring record going into a game against Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Justin Wright-Foreman (Hofstra), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech) and Kyle Guy (Virginia) are the other finalists for the award.